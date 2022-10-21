Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,761 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.