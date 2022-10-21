The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Macerich worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in Macerich by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 34,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 74,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Macerich by 5.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In related news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 625,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,397.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

