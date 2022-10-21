Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

