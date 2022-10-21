Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $3.01 Million in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 329,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NYCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

