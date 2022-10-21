American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of American States Water worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 33.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American States Water by 100.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of AWR stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 71.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.