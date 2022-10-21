Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 68,704 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,704 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of B&G Foods worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 369.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 629,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,646,000 after purchasing an additional 226,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,772.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BGS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

