Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,627 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Getty Realty worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:GTY opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

