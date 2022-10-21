Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,708 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,998,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,032,000 after acquiring an additional 176,120 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 163,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

