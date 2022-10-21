Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,530 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEB opened at $15.42 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Barclays cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

