Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $49.53 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

