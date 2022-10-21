Arizona State Retirement System Sells 227 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $70,536,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 666.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 287,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 198,269 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $6,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $76.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.12%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

