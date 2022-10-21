Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 566.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NHI opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.