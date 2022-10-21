Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

