Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
Resideo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of REZI opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Resideo Technologies Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
