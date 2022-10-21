Cwm LLC Sells 875 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -186.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

