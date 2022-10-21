Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 199,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 152,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 665,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,570. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 5.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.53 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.