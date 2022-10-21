McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,858 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,918,000 after acquiring an additional 745,042 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $54,314,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 642,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,086,000 after acquiring an additional 465,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

