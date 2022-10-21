Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 36.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 28.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 74.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 614.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $133.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

