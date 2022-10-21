Cwm LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.9 %

HAL stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

