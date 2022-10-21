Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Sells 1,228 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $46,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Nestor Chylak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, October 12th, Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.