Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 1,125 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 64.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after buying an additional 449,724 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

