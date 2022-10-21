Insider Selling: Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 266,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $52.60 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.23.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 145.45% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 256,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,187,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.
Further Reading
