Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 465 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Perficient were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Perficient by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Perficient by 18.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $64.76 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

