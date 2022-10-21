Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYAN opened at $41.93 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 52.62%. The business had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

