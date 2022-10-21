Arizona State Retirement System Has $901,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in TriNet Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 53,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 77,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 431,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,394,000 after purchasing an additional 339,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $452,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other TriNet Group news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $452,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,587,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,953 shares of company stock worth $1,614,489. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TNET opened at $73.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

