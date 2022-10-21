Arizona State Retirement System Has $903,000 Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CNX Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,304,000 after purchasing an additional 245,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,826,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448,322 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 817,701 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

