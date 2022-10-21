Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,560 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,968,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,965,000 after acquiring an additional 176,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,411,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 54,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

NYSE:JHG opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

