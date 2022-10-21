Arizona State Retirement System Takes $922,000 Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,025,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,386 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,935,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $303,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 in the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

LBTYA stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

