Arizona State Retirement System Sells 420 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 933,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after buying an additional 302,102 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,751,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.78. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.