Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,149 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,991,000 after acquiring an additional 111,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,712,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,718,000 after purchasing an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerojet Rocketdyne

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.