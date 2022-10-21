R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,702 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 130.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in R1 RCM by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $36,434,000 after acquiring an additional 628,374 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $121,168.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,578.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R1 RCM Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

RCM stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.