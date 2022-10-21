Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 100.5% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 23.3% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

