Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 98,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 536.1% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MQ. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Marqeta Trading Up 6.5 %

MQ opened at $7.26 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.24.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.