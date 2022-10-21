Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Holdings Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 18.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryanair by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,929,000 after buying an additional 532,961 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,669,000 after acquiring an additional 338,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,436,000 after acquiring an additional 246,276 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.7 %

Ryanair stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.