PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $792,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCH. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

