Arizona State Retirement System Has $809,000 Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $411,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,085,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $206.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,640 shares of company stock worth $159,782 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

