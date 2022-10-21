National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,187 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

