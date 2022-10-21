National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 4,829 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.24% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPD. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter worth about $589,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 778,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 303,165 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,870,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPD stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $33.48.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.