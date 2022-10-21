Arizona State Retirement System Has $849,000 Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,969 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,633,000.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,880,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,880,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,733,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,750,994 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $47.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

