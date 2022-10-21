National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340,362 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Crown were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCK opened at $82.53 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.48 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

