Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $49.05 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

