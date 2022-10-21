Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Holdings Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.1% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.1 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $174.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

