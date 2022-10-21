National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average is $101.36.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

