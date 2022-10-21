Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 14,378 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,873,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,618,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 689,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,071,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 172,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $18,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SOFI opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

