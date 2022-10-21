Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Commonwealth

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.38 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

