National Bank of Canada FI Buys 655 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $79.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.