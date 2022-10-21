The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $57,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,381,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,461,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $44,492.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $67,412.10.

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $67,838.76.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $67,206.80.

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $79,130.80.

On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $51,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $32,689.21.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $4.80 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOI. Guggenheim began coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triatomic Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 395,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 167,527 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 696.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 125,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.