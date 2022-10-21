AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr Sells 550 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $58,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $139.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPF. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 206.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

