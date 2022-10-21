Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Atlas Copco from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.74.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

