StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.1 %

EBMT stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $155.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% during the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

